World War II plane makes emergency landing in rural DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) — No one was hurt after a vintage plane makes an emergency landing in DeKalb County Saturday.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a passerby reported a plane flying low near Illinois Route 64 at around noon Saturday.
The pilot of a World War II-era plane says he was flying from Peru, Ill. to Poplar Grove for an air show when his engine caught fire.
The plane made an emergency landing in a field in the 5000 block of Illinois Route 64.
Authorities say the plane was not damaged in the landing and nobody was hurt.