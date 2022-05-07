 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

World War II plane makes emergency landing in rural DeKalb County

  • 0
Emergency Landing.jpg

DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) — No one was hurt after a vintage plane makes an emergency landing in DeKalb County Saturday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a passerby reported a plane flying low near Illinois Route 64 at around noon Saturday.

The pilot of a World War II-era plane says he was flying from Peru, Ill. to Poplar Grove for an air show when his engine caught fire.

The plane made an emergency landing in a field in the 5000 block of Illinois Route 64.

Authorities say the plane was not damaged in the landing and nobody was hurt.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you