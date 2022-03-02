Woodman's in Rockford discontinues Russian vodka

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford grocery store will no longer sell Russian vodka.
Woodman's in Rockford posted on Facebook they are discontinuing Russian vodka.
In the post, Woodman's used the hashtag "WeStandWithUkraine."
Related: Iowa stop distributing Russian-based alcohol
On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker asked the state's employee pension systems to review potential divestment in Russian assets after Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Pritzker wrote Monday night to the Illinois State Board of Investments, the Teachers' Retirement System and the State Universities' Retirement System asking them "to explore the potential of divesting state pension assets from Russian-based companies and Russian assets.
Pritzker's action follows similar overtures in other states to protest Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade its neighbor last week.