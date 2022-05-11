Wondering about the rain chances? Here's how the PoPs work

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Ever wonder what the percentages actually stand for when it comes to rain or snow? Does it mean only 20% of the area gets rain? We only have a 2 in 10 chance for rainfall?
The percentages listed on the the 10-day forecast stand for the Probability of Precipitation (or PoP for short). It relates the level of confidence on if it will rain over a certain area.
The formula is this: PoP is the level of confidence times the percentage of an area that could get rain. For example, take a 40% chance for rainfall. The forecaster sees 80% of the area (let's say northern Illinois) would see rain, IF rain is able to happen. In this case, the forecaster is only 50% sure rain will occur (maybe the ingredients are there for rain, but all of the elements may not line up properly to produce rain). In this case, 50% (0.5) times 80% (0.8) leaves us with a 40% (0.4) PoP.
Another example is the forecaster is 90% confident only 20% of the area sees rainfall. We still end up around 20% for the forecast, but rain is still likely to happen! It will just be isolated. In this case, rain or snow can still happen on days where the PoP is very low.
Now you know a little something about what the rainfall chances stand for. Pay attention to the forecast and see where the confidence level is. It'll help you plan our day better even with low chances for rain.