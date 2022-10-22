Wonderful conditions are ahead for Sunday before showers return to the forecast

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It is a beautiful warm late October day today; similar conditions are expected for the day tomorrow. Rain chances increase into Sunday night into the start of the week ahead.
Today we have seen temperatures bordering the 80-degree mark this afternoon. Skies remain clear and winds remain breezy from the south gusting into the 20 mph range from time to time. A mild night is ahead with temperatures remaining in the upper 50s to low 60s, which if we reach the low 60s for the overnight temperatures, we could break a record warm low temperature that was set back in 1920!
Warm and gusty winds continue into Sunday with clear skies and winds out of the south gusting close to 30 mph. High level cirrus clouds make their way into the sky Sunday afternoon. A few scattered showers may make their way through the area late Sunday night ahead of our next weather system.
A strong low-pressure system shifts from the Plains into the Midwest to start the week. The Rockford area will stay dry for the daytime as we will still be on the warm side of this for Monday so expect cloudy, warm and gusty conditions for the day again. Showers return for the afternoon to evening hours.
Rain continues into the day on Tuesday, temperatures start to drop by the afternoon hours as a cold front moves through the area. Rain continues into Wednesday morning.
Behind this low-pressure system temperatures will struggle to warm into the lower 60's with the rest of the week featuring the 50's.