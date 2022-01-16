Women's March in Rockford moving from January to March

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local annual event is changing dates this year.
Women's March Rockford announced Sunday that this year's annual event was being moved to March.
WMR says they are continuing to work to strengthen the presence of women in Rockford and partner with numerous organizations in the community.
In a statement, WMR says they are making the move for the safety of the community.
"Women's March Rockford values the health and safety of our members, allies, supporters, and all humans," the statement said. "We have decided to postpone our annual event and, instead, use our voice to encourage everyone to take the steps necessary to achieve better health outcomes for us all."
The event has been held every January since 2017, according to WMR, to seek social justice and rally for women's rights.
Women's March Rockford plans to sponsor numerous other events throughout the month of March, which is also Women's History Month.