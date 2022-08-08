Women's Fund donates gas cards to domestic abuse program in Beloit

BELOIT, Wi. (WREX) — The Women’s Fund of the Stateline Community Foundation has donated 34 gas cards to Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit, to help their clients with the increased cost of transportation. Each of the cards is worth $15.
“This is such a wonderful time for this donation as the increase in gas prices have really reduced how far our current transportation assistance goes,” Kelsey Hood Christenson, Program Director at DEFY says.
DEFY provides clients with bus tokens, bus passes, and gas cards to assist with transportation. In some cases, the nonprofit provides cab fare or direct transportation by one of the agency’s advocates.
A community-based domestic violence advocacy center, DEFY provides emergency shelter along with a network of services including financial planning; parenting support; therapy and counseling; legal advocacy; and community outreach. DEFY is part of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin & Northern Illinois.
In addition to DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit, Family Services includes the following: Individual & Family Counseling Program; Sexual Assault Recovery Program; Praxis Employee Assistance Program; Youth2Youth 4 Change; and The Neighborhood Resilience Project.
Family Services is a funded partner of United Way Blackhawk Region, United Way of Green County, and the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin.