Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 7.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest near
13.5 feet Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Women's Fund donates gas cards to domestic abuse program in Beloit

  • Updated
  • 0
Gift Cards
By Andrew Carrigan

BELOIT, Wi. (WREX) — The Women’s Fund of the Stateline Community Foundation has donated 34 gas cards to Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit, to help their clients with the increased cost of transportation. Each of the cards is worth $15.

“This is such a wonderful time for this donation as the increase in gas prices have really reduced how far our current transportation assistance goes,” Kelsey Hood Christenson, Program Director at DEFY says. 

DEFY provides clients with bus tokens, bus passes, and gas cards to assist with transportation. In some cases, the nonprofit provides cab fare or direct transportation by one of the agency’s advocates.

A community-based domestic violence advocacy center, DEFY provides emergency shelter along with a network of services including financial planning; parenting support; therapy and counseling; legal advocacy; and community outreach. DEFY is part of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin & Northern Illinois.

In addition to DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit, Family Services includes the following: Individual & Family Counseling Program; Sexual Assault Recovery Program; Praxis Employee Assistance Program; Youth2Youth 4 Change; and The Neighborhood Resilience Project.

Family Services is a funded partner of United Way Blackhawk Region, United Way of Green County, and the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin.

