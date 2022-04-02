Women's Empowerment Business Expo promotes local entrepreneurs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local businesses came together to support each other Saturday in Rockford.
The Women's Empowerment Business Expo brought a dozen businesses together to network and share resources.
Local women-owned businesses from bakeries to jewelers and everything in between came together at Soar Assembly in Rockford.
Janene Stephenson, Owner of Jay's Social Cafe in Rockford, organized Saturday's event. She says it is important to help everybody succeed.
"I feel like we are all in this community together," Stephenson says. "If we feed off each other and share resources, we can all win, we're all here to win."
The organization is holding another expo on May 7, focusing on helping minority women getting their businesses certified.