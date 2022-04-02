 Skip to main content
Women's Empowerment Business Expo promotes local entrepreneurs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local businesses came together to support each other Saturday in Rockford.

The Women's Empowerment Business Expo brought a dozen businesses together to network and share resources.

Local women-owned businesses from bakeries to jewelers and everything in between came together at Soar Assembly in Rockford.

Janene Stephenson, Owner of Jay's Social Cafe in Rockford, organized Saturday's event. She says it is important to help everybody succeed.

"I feel like we are all in this community together," Stephenson says. "If we feed off each other and share resources, we can all win, we're all here to win."

The organization is holding another expo on May 7, focusing on helping minority women getting their businesses certified.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

