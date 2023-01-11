Woman shot at Rockford butcher shop on Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman is fighting for her life after a shooting at a Rockford grocery store Wednesday afternoon.
Rockford Police tweeted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday that officers were investigating a shooting at the Pinnon's Meat Market and Butcher Shop on North Court St. and Fulton Ave.
Shooting investigation at Pinnons on N. Court and Fulton. Adult female sustained life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area and we will update when more info is available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 11, 2023
In the tweet, police say a woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting.
Police ask the public to avoid the area while officers investigate.
This is a breaking story. 13 WREX has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates to this article as they become available.