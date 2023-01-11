 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman shot at Rockford butcher shop on Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Pinnons Shooting 2.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman is fighting for her life after a shooting at a Rockford grocery store Wednesday afternoon.

Rockford Police tweeted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday that officers were investigating a shooting at the Pinnon's Meat Market and Butcher Shop on North Court St. and Fulton Ave.

In the tweet, police say a woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Pinnons Shooting 1.png

Police ask the public to avoid the area while officers investigate.

This is a breaking story. 13 WREX has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates to this article as they become available.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you