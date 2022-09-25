Woman killed in Rockford shooting that also hurt man

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman is dead and a man is expected to be okay after an early Sunday morning shooting in Rockford.
Rockford Police announced just before 3 a.m. Sunday that they were investigating a shooting near the intersection of 7th St. and 8th Ave.
In that tweet, police say a woman was suffering life-threatening injuries, while a man had sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.
Later Sunday morning, around 9:30 a.m., Rockford Police announced that the woman, 32 years old, had died.
Authorities say more information, including the woman's identity, will be released at a later time by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.
The shooting came just hours after an officer-involved shooting on St. Anne's Way in Rockford.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will provide updates to this story as they become available.