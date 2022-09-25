 Skip to main content
Woman killed in Rockford shooting that also hurt man

By Audrey Moon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman is dead and a man is expected to be okay after an early Sunday morning shooting in Rockford.

Rockford Police announced just before 3 a.m. Sunday that they were investigating a shooting near the intersection of 7th St. and 8th Ave.

In that tweet, police say a woman was suffering life-threatening injuries, while a man had sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Later Sunday morning, around 9:30 a.m., Rockford Police announced that the woman, 32 years old, had died.

Authorities say more information, including the woman's identity, will be released at a later time by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.

The shooting came just hours after an officer-involved shooting on St. Anne's Way in Rockford.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will provide updates to this story as they become available.

