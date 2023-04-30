 Skip to main content
Woman hospitalized after Sunday evening shooting in Rockford

By Lauren Baker

ROCKFORD — One woman was sent to the hospital after she was shot Sunday evening. 

Police responded near the 400 Block of S. Day Ave just after 11:15 p.m., according to a tweet from RPD. 

The victim is suffering from non-life threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital. 

This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.

 

