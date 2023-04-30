Woman hospitalized after Sunday evening shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD — One woman was sent to the hospital after she was shot Sunday evening.
Police responded near the 400 Block of S. Day Ave just after 11:15 p.m., according to a tweet from RPD.
The victim is suffering from non-life threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital.
Shooting Investigation: RCPD responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of S Day Ave around 11:15pm. One female victim suffered a non-life threatening gun shot wound and was transported to a local hospital.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 1, 2023
