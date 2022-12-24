Woman dies in Rockford house fire Saturday Morning

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /11 AM EST/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...Wind chills of 20 to 25 degrees below zero expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST /11 AM EST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&