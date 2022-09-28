Woman dies following Freeport house explosion, husband remains hospitalized

FREEPORT (WREX) — UPDATE: According to the Winnebago County Coroner's Office, Bonnie Bawinkle has died as a result of her injuries.
According to the press release, Bawinkle died at a local hospital Monday night as a result of burns sustained in the blast.
Al Bawinkle remains hospitalized at this time. The Stephenson County Sheriff's Department and The Illinois State Fire Marshal are still investigating the incident at this time.
13 WREX is getting more information on the people who were in a Freeport house when it exploded early Tuesday night.
The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office tells 13 WREX at the scene that two people were seriously hurt in the explosion.
The occupants of the residence had been helped out of the house by a neighbor and a passerby.
The residents were taken to Freeport Health Network Hospital and were later air-lifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford with serious injuries.
Names of the residents are being withheld at this time pending family notifications.
Freeport Rural, Lena, Cedarville, and Pearl City Fire Departments all put out the fire.
Brad Curtis, Investigations Lieutenant with the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office, described what he saw as he got to the scene, saying he had never seen anything like it in his life.
"When I came up to it the house was fully engulfed in flames," Curtis says. "There were of course firefighters everywhere looking to put out this flame, debris everywhere."
13 WREX also spoke with Kaelynn Tree, an eyewitness who was driving through the area when the explosion happened. She says her car was damaged from the flying debris.
"I was just driving, going straight, and all of a sudden I looked out to my left and I had wood and debris and fire just flying at me, it came out of nowhere," Tree says. "The first thing that I did, I ducked in my car, kind of trying to avoid it."
Tree says she believes it was a miracle that neither she, nor her six-week-old child also in the car, were hurt.
"I was screaming, I was terrified...I was almost positive that we were about to die," Tree told 13 WREX's Manny Estopinan. "The main thing that went through my head was that I have a guardian angel after me and my family, because of the fact that nothing flew through my window and hit us or anything like that."
The State Fire Marshall's Office was called to the scene to investigate the explosion's cause, as it is still unknown.
13 WREX is continuing to follow this breaking story. More information can be found in the original article posted below.
13 WREX has just learned of a massive explosion in Freeport near Business 20 Tuesday night.
Authorities at the scene tell 13 WREX that a house exploded near the 4000 block of Business Route 20 West at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Pictures of the explosion and resulting fire were taken by a viewer who was near the scene. They say the explosion could be felt from miles away.
Stephenson County officials say Business 20 West of Lily Creek Rd. to Ayp Rd. is closed until further notice due to the fire.
13 WREX has multiple crews at or on their way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.