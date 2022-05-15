Woman and man fighting for their lives after overnight shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Three people are hurt, two seriously, after an overnight shooting in Rockford.
The Rockford Police Department tweeted just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Seminary St.
Authorities say a woman and a man both received life-threatening injuries.
Another man was also hurt, but his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Rockford Police say the investigation is still ongoing.
This is a developing story. 13 News will update this article as more information is made available.