Woman and man fighting for their lives after overnight shooting

Rockford-Police (RPD)
By Audrey Moon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Three people are hurt, two seriously, after an overnight shooting in Rockford.

The Rockford Police Department tweeted just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Seminary St.

Authorities say a woman and a man both received life-threatening injuries.

Another man was also hurt, but his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Rockford Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. 13 News will update this article as more information is made available.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

