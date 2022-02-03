Witwer House added to National Register of Historic Places

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford has a new nationally recognized landmark.
The Witwer House in downtown Rockford has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The house was constructed in 1876 and has kept the original masonry from when it was first built. The current owners restored the house in detail, including to the exterior millwork and grained walnut and burl wood doors.
In general, according to the IDNR, the sites must be more than 50 years old to be eligible to be added to the National Register of Historic Places. Every county in the state has at least one property on the register.
The Witwer House is one of 15 landmarks across Illinois that received the national recognition in 2021.
"Each of these places tells a unique story that is park of Illinois' rich history. They provide a physical link to the past," said National Resources Director Colleen Callahan. "We are proud to work with local preservationists to obtain national recognition for these historically significant locations."
In 2019, the Rockford City Council passed a measure to make the house a city landmark.
The Witwer House is located at 504 N. First St. in Rockford.