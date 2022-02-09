With two chances for snow, the first arrives this afternoon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The rest of the week features two chances for snow, the first comes in this afternoon.
First chance:
With a quiet start to our Wednesday, the first chance for snow will reach out area later this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 30's with another above average day. The first half of the morning will say dry with mostly cloudy skies as isolated flurries to light snow showers will spill over portions of the Stateline. A cold front will sweep through bringing us this chance along with cooler temperatures.
Some of these showers may transition into a rain and snow mix further south with temperatures warming above freezing. With these chances, breezy conditions also return for the afternoon. Winds may gust up to 30 miles per hour into the afternoon and evening with winds will slowly die down into the overnight hours.
Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 20's with cooler conditions returning. We stay dry through the morning as cloud cover hangs over head.
End of the week:
Thursday will feature cooler temperatures with mostly cloudy skies before another system reaches us. Late Thursday night, snow showers will arrive and continue into Friday morning. As temperatures warm well above freezing, these snow showers will transition into a rain and snow mix. by the afternoon, these showers will turn to just a light rain as the system begins to exit.
In terms of accumulations, likely to see minor amounts with a dusting up to an inch possible before showers transition to a light rain. Roads may be slick in these conditions, keep that in mind for the Friday commute. Most of the activity will be out of our hair by the evening.
The weekend will be much cooler with forecast highs only reaching the 20's. We still stay dry with lots of sunshine.