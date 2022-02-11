With spotty showers this afternoon, temperatures will take a tumble

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our Friday kicks off with mild temperatures before a cold front will bring back colder conditions along with spotty showers this afternoon.
End of week:
This morning, temperatures have been warming through the upper 30's as conditions will warm into the 40's by mid-morning. By the early afternoon, temperatures will begin to drop through the 30's and 20's with overnight lows expected to drop into the lower teens. Wind chills tonight will also fall a few degrees below zero for bitter cold conditions returning for the weekend.
As showers moved through the area overnight, dry conditions will be seen for the first half of the day along with middle temperatures. The afternoon will bring a chance to see some spotty showers may even see just some flurries by the latter half of the afternoon with temperatures dropping below freezing. Some flurries may spill over into the late evening.
Cloud cover will hang overhead all day long, even tonight with mostly cloudy and dry conditions expected. We'll see dry weather settle in for our weekend along with those colder temperatures.
Weekend:
Our weekend will stay mostly dry as could cover will linger throughout our Saturday. Temperatures will only climb into the upper teens as wind chill will be a few degrees below zero early to then warm into the lower single digits by the afternoon.
Sunday will bring a slight chance for some flurries early with mostly sunny skies otherwise temperatures will see some improvement. Forecast highs for the end of our weekend are set to reach the lower 20's before we climb even higher into next week.
The next work week will feature temperatures on a slow climb into not only the 30's but upper 40's by next Wednesday. The Stateline will see more active weather come through as well with chances for rain/snow.