With showers expected today, chances for rain follow us into the weekend

Rain showers bring a gloomy end to the week as temperatures stay warm. Chances for rain follow us into the weekend.
Friday morning starts off with pleasant temperatures as we've only dropped into the 60's. You may notice a light shower or drizzle as heavy rain holds off until later this morning.
More widespread rain is expected by late morning and into lunch time. Rain may be heavy at times, don't forget to grab the umbrella if you're planning on stepping out.
Showers will become more scattered in nature into the afternoon as the rain begins to taper off. The evening looks to be mostly dry as we still see a few showers and storms bubble up overnight.
Any chance for rain overnight will fizzle out by Saturday morning as we will see plenty of dry time into tomorrow. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 70's. Showers and thunderstorms return into the evening and mainly overnight, even bringing a low chance for stronger storms for some.
Portions of Ogle and Lee Counties are under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential. If any storms become severe, all threats are on the table such as damaging winds, hail, and even tornadoes. The risk remains low but will still be present so stay tuned to the forecast for any updates and stay weather aware into Saturday night.
With the severe threat to subside into Sunday morning, rain showers will continue to move through. Showers may be heavy at times again, and we'll continue to see off and on showers into Sunday. All this activity will help drop our temperatures as Mother's Day looks to cool with afternoon highs will only climb into the low to mid 60's.
Sunshine and the 70's quickly return into Monday as high pressure takes over keeping us dry early into next week.