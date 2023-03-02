With one more quiet day, winter weather returns Friday

Cloud cover and cooler temperatures dominates today before winter weather quickly moves in for our Friday.
Thursday morning brings cooler temperatures as many have dropped into the middle 30's. Cloud cover will be noticed as it will take control for our day as we continue to stay dry.
Temperatures this afternoon will make it into the lower 40's as we stray cooler, also falling into the upper 20's overnight.
With Thursday being the calm before the storm, winter weather will move in early Friday morning.
The system is expected to join us after 5 a.m. with rain and snow likely into the morning. As temperatures will drop, wet snow builds in through portions of our area. The further southeast you are, the more snow you are likely to see as the heavy axis of snow is trending to set up further to the southeast of the Stateline.
Starting tomorrow at 6 a.m., a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for areas closer to the Chicago metro. At the moment, no winter alerts are set to go into effect for our area.
The track is not set in stone just yet as there is still some uncertainty on where the heavy snow will fall. Although chances remain low, the alternate scenario brings heavier snow closer to Rockford and the Stateline with more rain expected than further south.
Stay tuned to the forecast as details may change, as of this morning 1-3 inches is possible for areas but if you further to the southeast, you may pick up more snow.
Regardless of where the heavy snow will fall, gusty winds will take over for Friday. Winds may gust near 45 MPH as the storm moves through bringing a potential for power outages and even reduced visibility with the blustery conditions.
The activity is set to exit later into the evening as we stay dry for the weekend. Temperatures will also bounce back into the lower to middle 40's for both Saturday and Sunday.