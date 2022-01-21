With a sunny end to the week, the weekend brings multiple chances for snow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday keeps the sunshine around as conditions stay dry until late tonight with an active pattern in store for the weekend.
Dry today:
Kicking off our Friday with subzero temperatures and clear skies as sunshine will dominate with temperatures warming this afternoon.
This morning, temperatures dropped a few degrees below zero with wind chills also in the negatives. During the morning, we'll warm out of not only the negatives and single digits as well reach the teens by lunch.
The afternoon will bring temperatures into the lower 20's with lots of sunshine taking control of our Friday.
Later tonight, temperatures will fall into the teens with slightly breezier conditions. Cloud cover will also build in ahead of an active pattern bringing us chances for snow into the weekend.
Active weekend:
Starting on Saturday, daily chances for snow set in for the weekend and into the start of next week.
With a dry and sunny Friday, a low-pressure system will move closer to the Stateline, reaching us later tonight and early into tomorrow morning.
The area may see some flurries and a possible dusting with less than 1/2" expected and a dry afternoon. Temperatures will reach the middle 20's as yet another clipper system will sweep toward the area.
Late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, the Stateline may see up to 1 to 1.5 inches of fresh, fluffy snow. The snow showers will push out quickly with a mostly cloudy Sunday.
We won't be in the clear just yet as another clipper system will reach us early into Monday morning. The start of the next week will bring us a better chance for accumulating snow.
Totals expected for Monday may be between 1-2" but there are still a few details that may change over the weekend. Keep an eye on the forecast with more updates to come.
After these frequent chances for snow, temperatures will drop once again into the teen for next Tuesday and Wednesday. The colder temperatures will be accompanied by lots of sunshine.