With a snowy start to the week, bitter cold temperatures return tonight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We kick off the final full week of January with snow showers before harsh cold returns starting tonight.
Snowy start:
Monday morning greets us with snow showers moving across the area with a Winter Weather Advisory still in effect.
Early this morning, light snow has been falling across the Stateline bringing some light, fluffy snow. Counties such as Ogle, Winnebago, Boone and DeKalb are still under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon.
With fresh snow on the ground, roads may be slippery as you head out this morning. Snow totals may reach 1-3 inches with higher amounts further north.
Give yourself some extra time as the snow will exit by the late morning and early afternoon.
After the snow, mostly cloudy skies will remain as temperatures will reach the middle 20's before taking a dive into tonight.
Harsh cold:
With snow showers moving through early, a cold front will drop temperatures tonight as harsh cold settles in for the start of the week.
Later tonight, temperatures are expected to take a tumble, falling a few degrees below zero. The wind chills will be a bigger concern heading into the overnight hours and Tuesday morning.
Tonight, wind chills will fall between -15° to -20° across the Stateline. There will be a Wind Chill Advisory that will go into effect at 9 p.m. tonight until Tuesday 6 p.m. for Stephenson, Jo Daviess and Carroll counties.
Wind chills are expected to drop closer to -25° further into northwest Illinois. In these conditions, frostbite can happen within just 30 minutes.
Bundle up for the next two days as arctic air will settle in. Conditions will stay dry and sunny for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Forecast highs tomorrow will only reach the upper single digits as wind chills will stay 10 to 15 degrees below zero. Tuesday night will bring the coldest weather of this season.
Tuesday night will see lows fall into the negative teens. Wind chills will also be dangerously cold, dropping near -25°. Some areas may see another wind chill advisory for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Heading into Wednesday, forecast highs will climb into the lower teens as conditions slowly begin to improve for Thursday.
The 30's return for Thursday as we will also see another chance for snow.