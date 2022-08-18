With a quiet Thursday, showers and storms return into the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thursday stays dry as chances for rain slowly creep back into Friday and the weekend.
Thursday is off to a quiet and even foggy start for some. Patchy fog has been noticed early this morning with temperatures sitting the 50's for most.
Thanks to a large area of high pressure, today will stay dry with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80's for another warm and pleasant summer day.
A low-pressure system will move closer to home come Friday as chances for showers return. There is a low chance for showers and thunderstorms to move through in the morning with most of the day to stay dry.
Rain will reach us late Friday and overnight with more dry time expected into Saturday morning. As the system moves closer, our next chance for rain comes into Saturday afternoon even bringing a severe potential.
Portions of the area are under a 1 out of 5 for Saturday afternoon. If any storms become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern. More details will become clearer as we get closer to the weekend.
Showers will linger into Saturday evening with more dry time expected into early Sunday. Showers and storms may build back in Sunday with chances for rain even sticking around through Monday.
The start of next week features a chance for isolated showers and storms as we then dry off with sunshine and lower 80's to return.