With a quiet start to the week, snow showers will soon return

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The week is off to a dry and colder start as this week brings us more chances for snow.
Monday starts the week off with cooler weather. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 20's today. Cloud cover may break up enough to provide some good sunshine. Some may stay cloudier than other, but the day will remain dry.
Later tonight, breezy conditions will set in. Winds may gust up to 25 miles per hour as cloud cover moves back in. Temperatures will fall a few degrees into the middle 20's before the middle 30's return into Tuesday,
A majority of Tuesday will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies. Our next system will reach us as early as Tuesday night with most of the snow to move in early Wednesday.
Snow showers are expected early Wednesday, likely to impact the morning commute. Showers will continue into the afternoon before tapering off. Some light showers may linger overnight.
In terms of totals, those further southeast will see higher amounts. Those further into the northwest, you may just see a dusting. Check back for details as we get closer to midweek.
Thursday is looking to stay dry but cloudy. Temperatures will stay within the low to middle 30's ahead of another chance for snow into Friday.
Saturday also features a chance for snow into the afternoon. Some details may ztill chance, stay tuned to the forecast for the latest.