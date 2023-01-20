With a quiet Friday, snow showers return this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With dry conditions expected for today, the weekend brings a chance for accumulation snow.
As you head out the door this morning, you may notice a few flurries that will exit by midmorning. Cloud cover will dominate for today as our Friday remains dry.
Temperatures during the morning may briefly drop into the upper 20's before warming just a few degrees back into the lower 30's for the afternoon. Later tonight, overnight lows will drop into the lower 20's for a cooler night ahead.
You may notice a light breeze today with winds gusting up 25 miles per hour. Winds will start to settle into tonight only gusting near 15 miles per hour.
The weekend will stay off cool, dry and cloudy. Most of Saturday remains dry until snow showers move in late at night. The activity will move in and linger into the early morning hours on Sunday.
Snow will likely accumulate with some seeing over one inch. Ranges currently remain between 1-3 inches. Stay tuned to the forecast for more details. Take caution Sunday morning as there may be slick spots on the roads.
With this snow moving in overnight, a majority of Sunday will stay dry as will the start of next week.