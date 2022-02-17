With a dry morning, some of the Stateline will see snow this afternoon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a break from any precipitation early, another wave may bring some snow the area this afternoon.
Today's chance:
As some precipitation came through the area early this morning, the Stateline will see some dry time for half of the day before another chance comes in later this afternoon.
Some roads are still slick, something to keep in mind this morning. We'll see cloud cover through the first half of the day as snow showers reach us later closer to lunch into the early afternoon.
Snow showers will slide into the southern counites closer to 1 p.m. as places further northwest may end up dodging any snow. Places south of I-88 have a better chance to see 1-3" with up to an inch if not just a dusting further northwest.
These showers will exit around dinner time as we'll stay dry into tonight but much colder. Temperatures throughout the day will fall out of the 20's. Overnight lows fall into the single digits as wind chills fall a few degrees below zero.
Bitter cold conditions stick around into Friday morning as we'll see the return of sunshine for the end of our week.
Friday and beyond:
With sunshine returning tomorrow, breezy conditions will stick around as winds may gust up to 35 miles per hour into the afternoon. Sunshine will dominate as temperatures will climb to be slightly warmer, reaching the lower 30's.
Friday night may see a chance for flurries, if not a light snow. We will likely see little to no accumulations. We stay for the weekend as sunshine will take over. Our temperatures will dip into the middle 20's for Saturday before we jump into the upper 40's, pushing 50 degrees for our Sunday.
Breezy conditions will also remain through most of the weekend.