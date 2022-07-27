With a chance for rain overnight, comfortable weather remains for the rest of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With another cold front moving through, chances for rain return overnight with pleasant weather returning for the end of the week.
Overnight rain:
As a cold front moved through the area earlier today, most of the showers have moved out leaving behind some cloud cover with peaks of sunshine.
Another cold front will move through late tonight bringing an additional chance for showers. This activity is expected to be scattered and may linger early into Thursday morning.
Most of the showers will exit by 8 a.m. with a low chance for an isolated shower for the afternoon. A majority of Thursday will stay dry with temperatures back into the lower 80's.
Pleasant weather will stick around even through the weekend as temperatures begin to warm.
End of week:
Sunshine is expected to dominate for Friday as temperatures climb into the upper 70's, if not lower 80's. Dew points will stay within the middle 50's for very pleasant conditions.
The weekend will bring slightly warmer weather with forecast highs expected to reach the middle 80's.
Heat and humidity will return full swing next week with temperatures soaring into the lower 90's with dew points back into the 60's and/or 70's.