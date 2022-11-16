Wintry weather sticks around through the middle of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Chances for snow showers stick around through Thursday before temperatures plummet into the weekend.
Early this morning, light snow is moving through the area as temperatures sit within the lower 30's. These light showers may still lead to slick road conditions impacting the morning commute.
There will likely be a brief break before we see scattered showers move through into the afternoon. Some of the snow showers may bring gusty conditions as there is a chance to see snow squalls develop.
If we do see snow squalls, there will be a drop in visibility and a burst of heavier snow. These squalls may bring over an inch, but this threat is rather isolated so not everyone will this activity.
The snow will taper off into tonight as cloud cover remains. Temperatures will drop into the middle 20's with temperatures to drop leading to Friday.
Thursday will still bring a few flurries into the area with temperatures staying within the lower 30's into the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into the teens with arctic air slowly starting to take over.
By Friday, afternoon highs will only reach into the low to middle 20's with windchills in the single digits. These bitter cold conditions will remain through the weekend with windchills dropping to zero if not below.
Sunday brings back sunshine as the bitter cold sticks around. Temperatures by Monday slowly start to bounce back as they will climb into the upper 30's for the start of the week.
Most of Thanksgiving week will see forecast highs within the 40's with more active weather returns for the holiday itself into next Thursday. Stay tuned with more details to come as we get closer to next week.