...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL and Northern Cook
Counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Wintry weather returns as midweek arrives

Colder air and light snow make the area feel like winter again Wednesday and beyond

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We've had milder weather for the better part of the last week; watch for temperatures to stay closer to their usual January levels going forward.

Dense fog makes it hard-to-see in spots throughout the evening. The fog should clear by early overnight. Drive cautiously in the meantime, especially in open areas. Visibility may drop to nothing in spots.

Wednesday stays cloudy, yet clearer with fog out of the picture. Temperatures won't budge much, with highs in the upper 30s. 

Light snow starts to fall by late Wednesday as winter weather keeps flowing in. Most of the snow falls Wednesday night through Thursday morning. We could pick up around 1" for snowfall, which is enough to create some slick spots. 

The rest of Thursday and all of Friday are dry with highs in the middle 30s. We may see some peeks of sunshine by Friday afternoon.

Friday night into Saturday could provide another round of snow showers. Stay tuned for details as we get closer to the weekend.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

