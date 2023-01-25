Wintry weather moves in bringing a few chances for snow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wintry conditions take over bringing the area a few chances for accumulating snow.
This morning snow showers move in early as they will take over for our Wednesday. Steady snow is expected through the morning leading to a messy commute.
The entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 p.m. With widespread showers and snow to accumulate, a messy commute is expected regardless of where you are. Give yourself extra time this morning and take caution when you hit the ground.
After the morning hours, the snow will become more light and scattered in nature as it will linger through the evening and overnight hours.
Most of the area will see 1-3" with some further south seeing the higher end of the range.
Some scattered show will linger into Thursday leading to more snow to accumulate. An extra 1/2 " is possible into the day tomorrow as Thursday night will bring a brief break from any active weather.
Friday brings another chance for light snow to move through, potentially bringing us an inch of additional snowfall.
Saturday evening and overnight hours also brings another chance for snow, stay tuned to the forecast for more details as we get closer to the weekend.