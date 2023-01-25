 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Slippery travel due to snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 3 inches expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including during this
morning's commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates of up to one
half inch per hour are expected to occur during this morning's
commute. Visibility will be under one mile at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Wintry weather moves in bringing a few chances for snow

  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wintry conditions take over bringing the area a few chances for accumulating snow. 

tonight 1.png

This morning snow showers move in early as they will take over for our Wednesday. Steady snow is expected through the morning leading to a messy commute. 

WREX clouds.png

The entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 p.m. With widespread showers and snow to accumulate, a messy commute is expected regardless of where you are. Give yourself extra time this morning and take caution when you hit the ground.

After the morning hours, the snow will become more light and scattered in nature as it will linger through the evening and overnight hours. 

Snow forecast map DMA.png

Most of the area will see 1-3" with some further south seeing the higher end of the range. 

Some scattered show will linger into Thursday leading to more snow to accumulate. An extra 1/2 " is possible into the day tomorrow as Thursday night will bring a brief break from any active weather. 

Friday brings another chance for light snow to move through, potentially bringing us an inch of additional snowfall. 

Saturday evening and overnight hours also brings another chance for snow, stay tuned to the forecast for more details as we get closer to the weekend.

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you