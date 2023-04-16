 Skip to main content
...Snow, Wind and Sub-Freezing Temperatures Expected Tonight into
Monday...

A strong storm system will bring a variety of active weather to
the area today through Monday. Rain showers will transition to
snow this afternoon, with snow continuing tonight into the day
Monday. Slushy accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, highest west of
I-39 and north of I-88, are possible tonight into Monday morning.
While impacts will be primarily limited to elevated and grassy
surfaces, brief periods of higher snowfall rates may lead to some
slushy road accumulations. Prepare for the potential of some
travel impacts during this time. West winds will also gust to 40
mph late this afternoon into Monday morning.

In addition to the snow and wind, temperatures as low as 30
degrees tonight and especially into the upper 20s under clearing
skies Monday night may damage or kill sensitive vegetation. Take
steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Winter weather returns to the Stateline, gradually returning to spring like conditions into the week

headline 2.png

Drizzly and breezy conditions continue throughout the day making for a soggy day ahead.

Hopefully you didn't put away the winter gear just yet as a chilly, breezy and snowy start to the work week is ahead. Snow won't last long as temperatures gradually warm back up. 

WREX-wwa clouds.png

Tonight temperatures continue to drop into the low to mid 30s with rain transitioning to snow this evening. Due to snowy and windy conditions a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the western part of the Stateline including Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Carroll Counties until 7 a.m. tomorrow morning. 

With that Winter Weather Advisory gusty winds up to 50 mph are possible with snow accumulations up to 2-4 inches on grassy or elevated surfaces. Plan on a slushy morning commute tomorrow morning so give yourself plenty of time to get to and from your destinations. 

Snow forecast map DMA.png

Monday will be an unseasonably cold day, so keep the layers on as you head out the door. Morning temperatures will be in the low 30s but gusty winds will make it feel like temperatures are in the teens to low 20s! Snow showers continue off and on as we head into the afternoon hours. 

Monday night will be another chilly one as temperatures drop back into the low to mid 30s with wind chills in the low to mid 20s. 

WREX clouds.png

On top of the Winter Weather Advisory, a Wind Advisory has been issued for Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside and Jo Daviess Counties from midnight tonight into 7 p.m. Monday night. 

Under this Wind Advisory expect northwest winds 20-30 mph gusting up to 40-50 mph at times. Winds could blow around unsecured objects as well as loose tree limbs and power lines. Use caution when traveling as gusty winds and snow fall could cause reduced visibilities.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST AM VERSION.png

Once this powerful system leaves, temperatures gradually get warmer into the week ahead. Tuesday gets into the low to mid 50s with sunny skies. Active weather returns for the middle of the week with multiple rounds of showers and storms possible. Keep an eye on the forecast for more updates.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

