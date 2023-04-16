Winter weather returns to the Stateline, gradually returning to spring like conditions into the week

Hopefully you didn't put away the winter gear just yet as a chilly, breezy and snowy start to the work week is ahead. Snow won't last long as temperatures gradually warm back up.
Tonight temperatures continue to drop into the low to mid 30s with rain transitioning to snow this evening. Due to snowy and windy conditions a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the western part of the Stateline including Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Carroll Counties until 7 a.m. tomorrow morning.
With that Winter Weather Advisory gusty winds up to 50 mph are possible with snow accumulations up to 2-4 inches on grassy or elevated surfaces. Plan on a slushy morning commute tomorrow morning so give yourself plenty of time to get to and from your destinations.
Monday will be an unseasonably cold day, so keep the layers on as you head out the door. Morning temperatures will be in the low 30s but gusty winds will make it feel like temperatures are in the teens to low 20s! Snow showers continue off and on as we head into the afternoon hours.
Monday night will be another chilly one as temperatures drop back into the low to mid 30s with wind chills in the low to mid 20s.
On top of the Winter Weather Advisory, a Wind Advisory has been issued for Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside and Jo Daviess Counties from midnight tonight into 7 p.m. Monday night.
Under this Wind Advisory expect northwest winds 20-30 mph gusting up to 40-50 mph at times. Winds could blow around unsecured objects as well as loose tree limbs and power lines. Use caution when traveling as gusty winds and snow fall could cause reduced visibilities.
Once this powerful system leaves, temperatures gradually get warmer into the week ahead. Tuesday gets into the low to mid 50s with sunny skies. Active weather returns for the middle of the week with multiple rounds of showers and storms possible. Keep an eye on the forecast for more updates.