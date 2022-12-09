Winter weather impacts Friday's morning commute

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winter weather moves through Friday morning bringing impacts to the morning commute, more active weather lies ahead.
Friday morning is off to a messy start. There is a Winter Weather Advisory issued for the most northern counties along with those in southern Wisconsin. These areas may see 2-4" of heavy, wet snow.
Areas closer to I-88 will see rain showers, but there may be some flakes that mix in. Regardless of what kind of precipitation will fall, wet and slick roads are expected through the entire area.
Cooler air is expected to reach us later this morning helping rain showers transition to heavy, wet snow. Areas along the Stateline are expected to see 2-4" as the activity begins to taper off closer to the early afternoon. There may even be some sleet mixed so plan ahead and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.
With the activity to slowly exit this afternoon, there will still be a chance for a light drizzle through the overnight hours. Another chance for a few scattered showers if not a drizzle returns into Saturday afternoon. As temperatures will drop, we cannot rule out a few flakes mixing in as well.
Saturday's showers will be less impactful than what we are seeing this morning. The rest of the weekend stays dry with the lower 40's sticking around.
The same weather is expected for Monday before yet another system will move through. Showers will take over late into Tuesday as will follow us into Wednesday.
More details will come as we get closer to next week, stay tuned to the forecast.