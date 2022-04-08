Winter weather gets left behind this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get back to the usual spring weather by the end of the weekend. The weather takes a short break from the wet weather too before returning next week.
Quiet weekend:
After 5 straight days of cloudy and occasionally rainy weather, we get a little sunshine and warmer conditions back in the Stateline.
Saturday stays dry from start to finish, with some breaks in the clouds coming. While not a full-on sunny day, we at least get several glimpses of the sun. Temperatures remain cool and in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. This is still cool for this time of year, but we are at least a little closer to average.
Sunday feels like early April again. The weather remains partly cloudy and dry during the day. Temperatures rebound to the upper 50s thanks to breezy southeast winds.
There is a slight chance for a few scattered showers and storms Sunday evening, so keep an eye on the 13 Weather Authority app as the weekend comes to a close.
Rainy and stormy:
The slight chance for showers Sunday evening is the start of another active weather pattern next week. The first half of the week features daily chances for rain, but we likely won't see showers falling the entire time.
Monday's chances are highest later in the day, with a mainly cloudy sky and even warmer weather. Look for highs in the low to middle 60s. A rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out.
Tuesday brings another chance for mainly afternoon rain. Temperatures may creep closer to the upper 60s.
Wednesday might be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures could hit the low 70s in a few spots. Rain chances are higher early in the day and could feature a few rumbles of thunder.
For now, the risk for strong to severe storms remains very low. This is the time of year where we can see violent storms, so review your severe weather safety plan so you are ready for the season.
Late in the week, we drop back to the 50s with quieter and drier weather. Showers and storms could return by the weekend.