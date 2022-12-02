 Skip to main content
Winter weather comes crashing in

Wind chills barely get into the teens on Saturday, with warmer weather Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our jump back up to mild conditions is short-lived, as we get a second 20-degree crash in temperatures for the week.

West winds gust up to 45 mph into early Saturday. Make sure holiday decorations and loose objects around the yard are secure, as they may easily blow away or get damaged. A Wind Advisory highlights where and for how long we see the strong winds.

Saturday is frigid, just like we experienced on Wednesday. That means wind chills in the single digits to teens. We do see a lot of sunshine with the wind calming down through the day.

The weather settles down by Sunday. Temperatures return to the 40s at the end of the weekend and early next week. We cool slightly to the upper 30s for the rest of the week with low chances for showers late in the week.

