Winter storm grazes Stateline, slams central Illinois

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline doesn't see as much snow as spots further south, but still watch out for slick roads in spots through Wednesday.
Midweek snowfall:
Milder weather Tuesday may initially lead to some light rain showers, but ultimately snow takes over by late this evening. The showers become steady tonight, and last through sunrise Wednesday.
The snow showers are very light north of I-88, but south of the interstate is where we may see a few inches of snowfall. The showers quickly ramp up the farther south you go. The snowfall range across Lee County demonstrates this. We may see around 1" of snow on the northern end of the county, but up to 4" or more on the southern end. Be careful driving later tonight, because conditions may change suddenly!
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until 6 pm Wednesday in Lee and DeKalb counties to highlight where the slick roads are most likely.
The heaviest of the snow comes through between 3 am and 7 am. After that, we'll see the showers change to light flurries through Wednesday afternoon. The snow comes to an end by Wednesday evening. A 2nd wave may hit spots south of us, but we likely stay dry Wednesday night through Thursday.
Areas to our south may see up to 18" of snow between tonight and Thursday. Some freezing rain and heavier icing is possible within this storm too. Adjust your travel plans if you have any business in central Illinois in the coming days.
Turning colder:
Temperatures tank with the storm system coming through. We drop 20 degrees or more by Wednesday, leaving us only in the teens for highs. We stay at or below 20 degrees through the end of the work week.
The weather stays quiet Friday and beyond but doesn't warm up too quickly. Saturday stays in the low 20s, while Sunday gets closer to 30 degrees. We may not see the 30s or warmer until late next week.