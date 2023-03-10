 Skip to main content
Winter remains for the weekend, as conditions stay cloudy and cold

  • Updated
Winter continues through the weekend across the Stateline as snow showers and cloudy conditions take over.

Snow showers have exited the area leaving us with cooler temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance to see a few peeks of sunshine into the afternoon, however skies remain cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s. 
 
We start Saturday with dry and cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s again. Another round of snow will return for Saturday evening.
Snow showers are expected to move mainly after 8 p.m. and will bring the area under 3 inches through the overnight hours. Heading into Sunday morning, those showers will begin to exit leaving us with a dry afternoon. 

Temperatures will slowly start to warm up each and every day, Monday and Tuesday will remain in the low to mid 30s, gradually warming to the 40's return by the middle of next week. 

