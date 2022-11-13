Winter makes a comeback as we see snow and colder temperatures ahead!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Keep the winter gear handy as we get into the new week as winter temperatures and winter precipitation are sticking with us for part of the week.
Sunny but Cold:
Sunshine prevails for most of the day tomorrow however the sunshine will provide little warmth as temperatures are a few degrees warmer than Saturday into the upper 30s, with a northerly wind feels like temperatures will only remain in the low to mid 20s for the day.
By the evening and overnight hours, we could see some cloudiness return to the Stateline. Clouds continue overnight and temperatures remain in the low to mid 20s.
Clouds stick around for a few days, initially helping Monday stay warm, as well as transitioning us into our first measurable snow of the season for Monday night through Wednesday morning.
The Week Ahead:
Cloudiness sticks around until at least mid-week, Monday high temperatures look to sit in the upper 30s to low 40s, overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Our next focus shifts to Monday night into Tuesday and also into part of early Wednesday morning. A low-pressure system moving from the plains into the Midwest will bring our first measurable snowfall to the area.
Because we have seen such cold temperatures leading up to the event, accumulation is possible. It is still a bit too early to determine specifics such as timing and accumulations but expect a slushy morning commute for Tuesday morning.
Make sure to stay tuned to later updates as the system comes into better view.
Remaining cold:
Snow showers continue into the day on Tuesday and into the morning hours of Wednesday, again stay tuned for updates on accumulation!
Behind this system we see another shot of cold air and the chance for more flurries for Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures for the end of the week struggle to warm into the mid 20s for both Friday and Saturday of next week!!