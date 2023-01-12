Winter briefly returns before the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures drop into the 30's through the end of the week as a chance for snow also creeps back in.
This morning is off to a foggy start, most of the area has seen visibility drop under 4 miles. The hazy conditions will dissipate later this morning, but cloud cover will dominate today.
Temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 30's after breaking into the lower 50's yesterday afternoon. Even with these cooler temperatures, conditions are still above average.
The average high temperature for January sits at 29°, making today the 16th day in a row with above average temperatures and the 10th warmest start to the month of January on record for Rockford.
With cloudy but dry conditions expected for today, later tonight flurries is not scattered snow showers may move through. Some may see a trace of snow with little to no impact likely even into Friday morning.
Cloud cover will take us through tomorrow morning but it will slowly start to exit. We may see sunshine return into the afternoon as skies begin to clear out.
Sunshine will dominate for the start of the weekend into Saturday as temperatures start to climb. With the lower 30's expected into Friday, the weekend will bring back the lower 40's.
Mild weather will quickly return as will active weather. Rain showers will move closer to the area late Sunday into Monday bringing us rain and even potentially a few rumbles of thunder.