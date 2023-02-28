Winter 2022-2023 was in the top 10 for warmest and wettest

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Green, Rock and Winnebago
Counties.



.The combination of recent rains and snowmelt is resulting in rises
on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 245 AM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River
Park, including the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 5.1 feet tomorrow
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.1 feet on 07/15/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 12 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   4.74  1 pm 3/01   5.1  4.8  4.0  3.6

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        4.74  1 pm 3/01         0.80       5.10  6 am 3/02


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Low-lying areas of Sportscore One are
inundated in north Rockford.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Low-lying structures are threatened along
Edgemere Terrace near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Winter 2022-2023 was in the top 10 for warmest and wettest

  • Updated
  • 0

As the winter season comes to a close, a couple notable trends stand out: we saw a lot of mild weather, and not much for snow for another winter in a row. 

almanac stats.png

This was the third La Niña winter in a row, which is pretty rare. It's only the 3rd time on record (since the 1950s) that there's been a threepeat of La Niña conditions. La Niña's influence is quickly going away as we head into spring.

december stats.png

December was almost evenly split between warmer and colder than average weather, and the same goes for partly cloudy vs cloudy conditions. There were only 2 clear/sunny days. We saw the extremes of the winter season this month too, and within a week of each other. December 23rd had a "high" of -2°, then December 29th hit 60°. 

December saw 2.56" of liquid precipitation (melted snow plus rain), which was 0.63" above average. Snowfall, however, was hard to come by. Only 3.3" fell, which was 6.1" below average.

january stats.png

January avoided winter and sunshine for most of the month. We saw only 5 colder than average days, and the majority of those came right toward the end of the month. In fact, the coldest day of the month was the last day of the month. January 31st only had a high of 9° and a low of -11°. 

January had a whopping 25 days of cloudy weather, making 81% of the month spent as overcast! We only had one clear, sunny day, which again happened to be January 31st. 

The 1st month of the year was the snowiest, with 11" of snow falling (right on average). We saw our heaviest snowfall of the winter too, with 4.9" falling in Rockford. That snow didn't hit until the 22nd, as most of the month avoided snow like December.

february stats.png

Like in January, February featured a lot of warmer than usual weather. We only saw 4 cooler than average days. One unique thing about February: 9 sunny days and only 5 cloudy days. The sunny ones, in particular, were 3 times the amount of the other 2 months combined! 

February saw a whopping 3.79" of liquid, making it the 2nd wettest February on record! Of course, a lot of this fell as rain, as only 3.9" of snow was recorded (nearly 5" below average). The highlights of the wet month included a rare ice storm (0.37" of ice recorded in Rockford, causing widespread tree damage and downed power lines), and the hefty 1.54" of rain falling on the 27th, providing most of the month's liquid.

Overall, winter 2022-'23 had a lot of mild days and plenty of wet weather, making it the 6th wettest winter on record. La Niña typically makes our weather more active during the winter, so the results hold there (this also shows that "more active" does not always mean "more snow"! We saw a wet winter with much less snow than usual). Same holds true for last winter; we saw about 3" less for snow last winter compared to this winter.

N. Atlantic Oscillation.png

Why so mild, however? There are certain climate patterns, like the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), that can put a big influence on our week-to-week weather. In particular, the NAO was in a positive phase for most of the winter. This helped keep cold air bottled up to our north, while also keeping the storm track close by for frequent shower chances. 

3-4 week temp.png

Looking beyond into March, be ready for cold air linger for a while. The NAO looks to flip to negative for a lot of the month, meaning cold air floods in frequently. La Niña fades away early in the spring, which could lead to a more stormy season.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

