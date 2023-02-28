Winter 2022-2023 was in the top 10 for warmest and wettest

As the winter season comes to a close, a couple notable trends stand out: we saw a lot of mild weather, and not much for snow for another winter in a row.
This was the third La Niña winter in a row, which is pretty rare. It's only the 3rd time on record (since the 1950s) that there's been a threepeat of La Niña conditions. La Niña's influence is quickly going away as we head into spring.
December was almost evenly split between warmer and colder than average weather, and the same goes for partly cloudy vs cloudy conditions. There were only 2 clear/sunny days. We saw the extremes of the winter season this month too, and within a week of each other. December 23rd had a "high" of -2°, then December 29th hit 60°.
December saw 2.56" of liquid precipitation (melted snow plus rain), which was 0.63" above average. Snowfall, however, was hard to come by. Only 3.3" fell, which was 6.1" below average.
January avoided winter and sunshine for most of the month. We saw only 5 colder than average days, and the majority of those came right toward the end of the month. In fact, the coldest day of the month was the last day of the month. January 31st only had a high of 9° and a low of -11°.
January had a whopping 25 days of cloudy weather, making 81% of the month spent as overcast! We only had one clear, sunny day, which again happened to be January 31st.
The 1st month of the year was the snowiest, with 11" of snow falling (right on average). We saw our heaviest snowfall of the winter too, with 4.9" falling in Rockford. That snow didn't hit until the 22nd, as most of the month avoided snow like December.
Like in January, February featured a lot of warmer than usual weather. We only saw 4 cooler than average days. One unique thing about February: 9 sunny days and only 5 cloudy days. The sunny ones, in particular, were 3 times the amount of the other 2 months combined!
February saw a whopping 3.79" of liquid, making it the 2nd wettest February on record! Of course, a lot of this fell as rain, as only 3.9" of snow was recorded (nearly 5" below average). The highlights of the wet month included a rare ice storm (0.37" of ice recorded in Rockford, causing widespread tree damage and downed power lines), and the hefty 1.54" of rain falling on the 27th, providing most of the month's liquid.
Overall, winter 2022-'23 had a lot of mild days and plenty of wet weather, making it the 6th wettest winter on record. La Niña typically makes our weather more active during the winter, so the results hold there (this also shows that "more active" does not always mean "more snow"! We saw a wet winter with much less snow than usual). Same holds true for last winter; we saw about 3" less for snow last winter compared to this winter.
Why so mild, however? There are certain climate patterns, like the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), that can put a big influence on our week-to-week weather. In particular, the NAO was in a positive phase for most of the winter. This helped keep cold air bottled up to our north, while also keeping the storm track close by for frequent shower chances.
Looking beyond into March, be ready for cold air linger for a while. The NAO looks to flip to negative for a lot of the month, meaning cold air floods in frequently. La Niña fades away early in the spring, which could lead to a more stormy season.