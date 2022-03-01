Winter 2021-22 ends without much snow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Meteorological winter had its fair share of snowy days, but the total amount was far below what we usually see.
Rockford totaled 15.7" of snowfall between Dec. 1 and Feb. 28, which is a touch over 13" below average. February and especially December were to blame, as each were well below average for snowfall. January was pretty close to average, keeping this winter afloat for snow. Last winter, we saw over double that for snowfall.
If you look at melting all of that snow down, Rockford ended up around 1" below average for liquid precipitation. We usually don't see much moisture during the winter, as it doesn't take that much moisture to make snow and cold air doesn't hold as much moisture either.
As for temperatures, Rockford was close to average. The average temperature was slightly above average.
If you break the numbers down even more, our days were warmer than average by nearly 3 degrees. That lead to a lot more days above freezing.
At night, however, Rockford saw colder than usual temperatures by nearly 1 degree. The colder nights helped balance out the warmer days. We didn't, however, see our usual amount of bitter cold nights. Rockford saw 6 nights below zero, which is about half of what we usually get.
We may see trends like this continue as our climate continues to warm. Less days spent below freezing and less nights below zero could be hallmarks of the warming climate.
If you enjoy winter sports or time spent in the snow, the warmer and drier winters aren't a good sign for you.