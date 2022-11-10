Winnebago Salvation Army Kicks-Off Red Kettle Campaign

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — The holiday season is one step closer to getting underway as the Salvation Army is bringing out their Red Kettle's again this year.
Bell ringers will collect donations at Red Kettle locations, beginning at area stores on November 12th.
Rockford’s own Temple Corps band will kick-off the iconic RED Kettle campaign at 2pm Saturday, November 12th, at the Rockford East State Street Hobby Lobby location.
This holiday season, thousands in the community continue to struggle with the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, inflation, evictions, job loss, and more.
The Salvation Army Winnebago County is committed to providing service and love to those in need this Christmas and beyond.
“As we head into the Christmas season, most people are facing an
uphill battle of some sort,” said Major Monty Wandling, Winnebago County Coordinator for The Salvation Army.
“With the help of generous contributions during the holidays, The
Salvation Army can ensure services continue to meet the short- and long-term needs of so many in our community.”
In addition to emergency utility and rental assistance to help families stay in their homes, the money raised in the kettles will fund social service programs throughout the year.
These programs include food pantries, after-school, and programs designed to enable individuals and families find stability and create an environment of growth and support.
Like last year, signs on the kettles will be equipped with Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo and PayPal, enabling donations with the tap of a smartphone.
Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given.
Seventy percent of The Salvation Army’s donations for the entire year are made during the Christmas season.
Donations can be made at the kettles or online at www.salarmychristmas.org