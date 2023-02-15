Winnebago native details experience during Michigan State shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago native Scott Schneider was in the law library with his girlfriend studying for an epidemiology exam Monday night. Shortly after eight o'clock, word of a gunman on campus started to spread.
"All of a sudden you're hiding for your life," Schneider said in a Zoom interview.
Schneider and several other people locked themselves in a computer lab, barricading the door.
"There were several times when someone tried to open the door or knocked," Schneider recalls. "Looking back now, we think it was probably just other students that were trying to shelter as well. I don't think he ever made it over to our area. It was scary. We hear the door tug and everyone was just dead silent holding onto each other."
That fear and uncertainty causing an unnerving feeling, something brand new to Schneider.
"I've never felt so scared in my life," he said. "It's almost like a new type of fear."
Now the Spartan community will try to pick up the pieces after three students were killed, each one taken too soon.
"I just want to say Rest in Peace to Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson," Schneider said. "They don't deserve what happened. No one does. Any school, any setting, we all deserve to be safe where we are."
Schneider attended a vigil on campus Wed. night to honor the victims, hoping to start the healing process as he finishes his final semester of college.