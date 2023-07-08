Winnebago grad Buhl shines in debut, Rivets come back to win

LOVES PARK — It was a special night for many as the Rockford Rivets and Lakeshore Chinooks met at Rivets Stadium on a sun-filled Saturday evening.
The fun started when baseball legend Jose Canseco threw out the first pitch.
It was also a fun night for the family of Chinook's pitcher Jason Buhl.
Buhl, a 2021 Winnebago High School grad, is getting ready for his first season at Western Illinois following two seasons at Heartland Community College and made his Northwoods League debut in his hometown ballpark.
The Chinook's bats gave Buhl some added support in the second when Josh Overbeek singled in Brady Counsell.
Gabe Roessler scored in the third to put Lakeshore up 2-0.
The Rivets would get a run off of Buhl when Matthew Mebane scored on a wild throw from the Chinooks catcher to third base attempting to catch Mebane stealing.
Lakeshore would add one more in the top of the fifth.
Buhl's debut was a success going five innings, allowing four hits and one un-earned run while striking out four.
But a big sixth inning from Rockford proved to be the difference as the Rivets scored three runs off two big doubles from Mebane and Conner Allen.
Jack Scheri added another with a single to right.
Rockford's Beau Coffman came in relief and helped shut down the Chinooks going 4.2 IP, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three.
The Rivets held off Lakeshore on Saturday night winning 4-3.
The Rivets and Chinooks meet in Lakeshore on Sunday.