Winnebago girls track and field wins 1A State Championship

CHARLESTON, IL — The Girls State Track and Field Championships were held this weekend at Eastern Illinois University and the girls of Winnebago would be the big winners in 1A.
The 4 by 800 relay team of Marissa Roggensack, Morgan Capriola, Kaylee Woolery and Grace Erb won first by almost 13 seconds with a final time of 9:22.17.
Amanda Gustafson brought home first in the shot put throwing 12.05 meters.
Winnebago nearly defeated Seneca for the title with 50 points.
Seneca came in second with 48 and Tuscola finished third with 43 points.
Rockford-Christian's 4x100 and 4x200 relay team of Mandy Nelson, Kendall Turner, Lucy Gargani and Avery Demo took first with a time of 49.48 and 1:43.85 seconds.
The 4x100 meter relay team won first by just .05 seconds beating Monmouth.