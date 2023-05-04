Winnebago Girls Track and Field takes home conference win

OREGON, IL — You could tell what kind of day the The Big Northern Conference Girls Track and Field Meet would be when the first two track events ended with records from years past being shattered.
Winnebago would shatter a record set back in 2010 and Rockford Christian would break their own record set last year.
Amanda Gustafson was just one of many key contributors to the success of the Lady Indians when she took first in discus with a throw of 37.49 meters (123 feet) and shot put with a throw of 12.10 meters (39' 8.5 feet.)
Abigal Gomon would also PR in the event with a throw of 32.73 meters (107' 4.5 feet) good enough for third place.
Kaylee Woolery took first in the 800 meter race with Byron's Skylar Palmgren and Bago teammate Marissa Roggensack following behind.
Grace Erb and Morgan Capriola would finish one and two in the 1600 meter run for Winnebago.
Bago's record setting relay team in the 4x800 meter relay consisting of Roggensack, Capriola, Woolery and Erb shattered the record set in 2010 of 9:50 with a new time of 9:35.25.
That wasn't the only record set on Thursday as Rockford-Christian's 4x100 relay team consisting of Mandy Nelson, Kendall Turner, Lucy Gargani and Avery Demo beat their own schools time of 49.71 seconds with a 49.56 second run this year.
The same combo would take first in the 4x200 relay as well.
After 18 events, Winnebago took home the conference win with a team total of 124 points.
Oregon would finish second with 94 total points and Rock Falls would finish third with 92 points.