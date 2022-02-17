ROCKFORD (WREX) — A court ruling Wednesday means that Winnebago County must pay more than $370,000 to the attorneys of a pediatric nurse after the government violated her legally protected freedoms.
Sandra Rojas was fried from the Winnebago County Health Clinic in 2016 after declining to refer women for abortions or provide abortifacient contraceptives, a new requirement for nurses to undergo training on how to refer women to abortion facilities and help them access abortifacient contraceptives.
After her firing, Rojas filed a lawsuit, claiming the county health department's director, Dr. Sandra Martell, violated the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience and the Illinois Religious Freedom Restoration Acts.
A judge for the 17th Judicial Circuit Court ruled in Rojas’ favor last November. Rojas was on the job for 18 years before being fired.