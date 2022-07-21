Winnebago County Sheriff's Office asks for public's help looking for arson suspect

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in looking for a person suspected with arson and stealing a car.
The Sheriff's Office says Deputies were called to the 1900 block of Wisteria Rd. in Rockford Thursday for an aggravated arson.
Authorities say the suspect stole a purple 2012 Nissan Rogue with Illinois License Plate CF19489.
If you recognize the suspect or see the stolen vehicle, you are asked to call the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at (815) 319-6400 or anonymously call the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.
