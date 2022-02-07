Winnebago County Sheriff Deputy Chief Mark Karner dead at 62

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's office is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Sheriff Gary Caruana announced the sudden death of Deputy Chief Mark Karner. Authorities say Karner died in his home over the weekend due to apparent natural causes.
Karner, of Rockford, began his career at the Sheriff’s Department in 2015. He served as deputy chief of strategic initiatives and oversaw the county’s records department, 911 Center, the Coroner’s Office and was the department’s FOIA officer. Prior to his time at the department, Karner started his law enforcement career in 1989 as a prosecutor in the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
After serving 16 years as a violent crime prosecutor, he became a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.
“We are devastated to hear of the passing of our colleague and friend,” said Sheriff Caruana. “Mark brought a lot of good will to our command staff and I always enjoyed getting to work with him. Chief Karner will be missed and we appreciate his years of service to law enforcement, the criminal justice system and residents of Winnebago County.”
Karner was 62 years old.