Winnebago County residents named as victims in lawsuit over home repair scams.

Scam Alert

 By Audrey Moon

CHICAGO (WREX) — Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a lawsuit today against two Kane County businesses and their owners over allegedly preying on Illinois homeowners who experienced roofing damage caused by severe weather in Chicagoland and Christian and Winnebago Counties.

Raoul filed the lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Cook County against G&M Exteriors Pros Inc. (G&M) and Illinois Adjustors Corp. (Illinois Adjustors), as well as their respective owners, Olegario Coyotl and Bryan Tlaczani.

Raoul’s lawsuit alleges the businesses preyed on more than 40 homeowners in several Illinois counties.

“On top of the stress of dealing with storm damage to their homes, these homeowners were targeted by both G&M Exteriors and Illinois Adjustors, who exploited consumers for profit,” Raoul said.

“I am committed to continuing to protect Illinoisans who have been victimized by these types of predatory business practices.”

According to Raoul’s lawsuit, Illinois Adjustors allegedly promised to waive its public adjusting fees for homeowners who agreed to hire G&M to perform roofing repairs.
 
Illinois Adjustors would then allegedly act as a middleman between the homeowner and insurance company, receiving claim checks in the company’s name.
 
However, Raoul alleges that once the checks were issued, G&M often failed to begin or complete promised repair work or would perform substandard work.
 
When homeowners attempted to cancel their contracts, G&M often ignored complaints, leaving people with limited options and the fear that Illinois Adjustors would demand payment for the public adjusting fee that was previously waived when the homeowner selected G&M.
 
That fee often equated to over a third of the total insurance proceeds.

