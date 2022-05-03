Winnebago County residents named as victims in lawsuit over home repair scams.

CHICAGO (WREX) — Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a lawsuit today against two Kane County businesses and their owners over allegedly preying on Illinois homeowners who experienced roofing damage caused by severe weather in Chicagoland and Christian and Winnebago Counties.
Raoul filed the lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Cook County against G&M Exteriors Pros Inc. (G&M) and Illinois Adjustors Corp. (Illinois Adjustors), as well as their respective owners, Olegario Coyotl and Bryan Tlaczani.
Raoul’s lawsuit alleges the businesses preyed on more than 40 homeowners in several Illinois counties.
“On top of the stress of dealing with storm damage to their homes, these homeowners were targeted by both G&M Exteriors and Illinois Adjustors, who exploited consumers for profit,” Raoul said.
“I am committed to continuing to protect Illinoisans who have been victimized by these types of predatory business practices.”