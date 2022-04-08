Winnebago County Jail inmate dies in jail custody

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An inmate at the Winnebago County Jail was found unresponsive and later died in jail custody.
According to a release from the Winnebago County State's Attorney and the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force, Winnebago County Jail staff found David Reimann unresponsive in his cell at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
He received immediate medical attention, according to the release, and was taken to UW Health's SwedishAmerican Hospital where he later died.
Authorities say video evidence shows Reimann appeared to have a seizure before he was found unresponsive.
Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana requested the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force begin an investigation of Reimann's death.
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley and the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force say they will not release video evidence at this time.
Reimann was in the Winnebago County Jail on charges of escape and DUI.