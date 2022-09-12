Winnebago County has the highest suicide rate in Illinois, here's how local leaders are trying to change that

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mental health and suicide prevention take a lot of headlines, and deservedly so in Winnebago County.
Laura Kane, founder of Marshmallow's Hope says in her talks with the Winnebago County Coroner's Office, that Winnebago County has the highest suicide rate in the state.
"After COVID, the numbers have spiked," Kane said. "We as a county are 17% deaths by suicide higher per 100,000 population in any other county in Illinois."
Last week, the county passed nearly $300,000 in funding to help with suicide prevention in the area.
That money will go to Marshmallow's Hope which will partner with the Winnebago County Sheriff, KP Counseling, Greg Lindmark Foundation and others to make those dollar stretch as far as possible.
The program will target young kids, an age group KP Counseling Executive Director Kevin Polky says has seen a rise in need.
"We have counselors in seven of our local schools, and we're hearing things early on that that they're mentioning to our grade school counselors that individuals are struggling with thoughts of suicide," Polky said.
Marshmallow's Hope combines traditional counseling services with a mentorship program which Kane says creates an important avenue for kids to open up to people outside their immediate circle.
"We realize that kids are less likely to reach out to their own family members or tell their mom and dad that they're struggling" Kane said. "By us providing them with a mentor, we're then giving them that person that they can call to or reach out to if they ever go into that darkness."
However, that mentorship program is only as strong as the community that fuels it. Kane hopes the funding will help draw interest and more people committed to being a light to others.
Programing starts October 1, and is free for people in need.
To sign up as a mentor or apply for services, click HERE.