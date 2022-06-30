Winnebago County discovers errors following Illinois Primary election

WINNEBAGO COUNTY -- After the June 28 Primary election in Illinois, errors have been found by Winnebago County election judges.
It was brought to the Election Office's attention that a clerical discrepancy could have impacted the outcome of multiple referenda.
“This type of instance is exactly why we have up to two weeks to certify election results,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow.
“We are looking into the potential error, and will work diligently to recount any necessary ballots to ensure the integrity of this election.”
The Clerk's Office is working to make sure that the candidate races were not impacted as well.
Staff will be working over the course of the next two weeks to review all necessary ballot totals.
Once results are certified, they will be posted online.